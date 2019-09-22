Montag & Caldwell Has Lowered Air Prods And Chems (APD) Position By $1.78 Million; Haemonetics (HAE) Shorts Decreased By 20.18%

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) had a decrease of 20.18% in short interest. HAE’s SI was 1.43M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 20.18% from 1.79M shares previously. With 528,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)’s short sellers to cover HAE’s short positions. The SI to Haemonetics Corporation’s float is 2.82%. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 904,064 shares traded or 145.89% up from the average. Hamonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics; 17/04/2018 – Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Acrodose PLus and PL Systems by Haemonetics: Recall – Low pH Readings for Platelets Stored in CLX HP Bag; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 SHR $1.50 – $1.80; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased Air Prods And Chems Inc (APD) stake by 3.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 7,880 shares as Air Prods And Chems Inc (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Montag & Caldwell Llc holds 242,315 shares with $54.85M value, down from 250,195 last quarter. Air Prods And Chems Inc now has $48.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $221.55. About 832,096 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity. On Friday, July 26 the insider Ghasemi Seifi bought $4.54M.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62M for 24.19 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals has $25200 highest and $18200 lowest target. $226.50’s average target is 2.23% above currents $221.55 stock price. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 13 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Thursday, August 1 to “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 12 with “Equal-Weight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 12 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by BMO Capital Markets.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company has market cap of $6.57 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It has a 139.18 P/E ratio. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma clients to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $15.90 million activity. Shares for $136,494 were sold by Simon – Christopher.

Among 3 analysts covering Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Haemonetics has $15000 highest and $11000 lowest target. $141’s average target is 8.93% above currents $129.44 stock price. Haemonetics had 6 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7. Raymond James maintained the shares of HAE in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 14 by Raymond James.

