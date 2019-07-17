Montag & Caldwell Has Decreased Its Position in Mastercard (MA) by $4.58 Million as Stock Price Rose; Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Position in Homedepotinc (HD) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 19,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,835 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.00 million, down from 240,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $276.62. About 2.61 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Homedepotinc (HD) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 267,861 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.40M, down from 270,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Homedepotinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $217.26. About 2.21 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.58 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Ma holds 2.24% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 88,053 shares. Alethea Cap Limited reported 2,000 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Management Professionals has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Natixis Advsrs Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 375,467 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Com invested 2.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 369,400 were reported by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Greenleaf Trust has 0.05% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 15,522 shares. Van Eck Corporation stated it has 70,414 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 1.38 million are held by D E Shaw Inc. Marietta Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has 28,164 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Martin Inc Tn holds 10,263 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,367 shares stake. Essex Financial Service Inc owns 14,993 shares.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paloaltonetworks (NYSE:PANW) by 1,541 shares to 22,364 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifththirdba (NASDAQ:FITB) by 32,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Disneywaltco (NYSE:DIS).

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 51,030 shares to 270,686 shares, valued at $42.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives stated it has 1,726 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Wealth invested in 84,632 shares or 1.28% of the stock. 59,668 were reported by Qs Invsts Lc. Atlas Browninc holds 1,660 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Inc holds 2,335 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa reported 0.35% stake. Pitcairn Communication owns 0.29% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 11,164 shares. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.46% or 25,804 shares in its portfolio. Logan Capital Inc accumulated 180,449 shares or 2.61% of the stock. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.14% or 179,367 shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mgmt Inc has 2.58% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boston & Management Inc reported 2.7% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fiera Capital Corp, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 4.18 million shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc stated it has 0.24% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.00 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.