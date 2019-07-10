Montag & Caldwell Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Stake; Generac Holdings Has 1.05 Sentiment

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 5.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 19,071 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Montag & Caldwell Llc holds 359,056 shares with $68.20 million value, down from 378,127 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $925.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Huawei challenges Apple’s iPhone X with the launch of its P20 smartphone boasting a new 68-megapixel triple camera. via @cnbctech; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS TO DATE, OF THE 7 IDENTIFIED INCIDENTS POTENTIALLY INVOLVING “ARMED GROUPS”, 3 HAVE BEEN CLOSED AND 4 REMAIN OPEN; 23/04/2018 – European Commission announces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 09/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 16 Apple iMac computers stolen from UNLV computer lab #8NN; 17/04/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM: LITIGATION VS APPLE, OTHERS ASSERTED 2 PATENTS; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 27/03/2018 – Apple Rolls Out Schoolwork Service, Education App Upgrades

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 114 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 109 decreased and sold their equity positions in Generac Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 56.33 million shares, down from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Generac Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 3 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 87 Increased: 86 New Position: 28.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.41. About 254,124 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has risen 16.45% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Generac Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:GNRC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Dropped The Ball On Generac Holdings (GNRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Carnival, Generac, Lyft, Six Flags, Square, Tecnoglass, Yum Brands, Western Digital, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 3.78% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. for 159,925 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 243,200 shares or 3.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. has 3.1% invested in the company for 5.53 million shares. The Florida-based Zpr Investment Management has invested 3.07% in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors, a California-based fund reported 417,486 shares.

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $67.28M for 16.30 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.68% EPS growth.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.39 billion. The firm offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It has a 18.14 P/E ratio. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell And Associates owns 174 shares. Manchester Cap accumulated 1.96% or 80,920 shares. Welch Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.51% or 24,577 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorp invested 2.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Qci Asset Incorporated has 183,264 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,480 shares. Oklahoma-based Capital Advisors Ok has invested 1.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holding Limited accumulated 4,450 shares. Bangor Bancorporation accumulated 21,845 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 136,363 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 487,892 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aspen Invest Mngmt holds 6,690 shares. Moreover, Contravisory Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 357 shares. Ensemble Cap Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.35% or 12,645 shares.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce” on Wednesday, April 10. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Monness on Friday, March 22. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Loop Capital Markets. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 1. As per Wednesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. Another trade for 1,521 shares valued at $255,087 was made by LEVINSON ARTHUR D on Friday, February 1.