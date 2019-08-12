Montag & Caldwell Has Lifted Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position by $8.06 Million; Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) Decreased by $7.96 Million

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 51,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 270,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.87 million, up from 219,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $140.77. About 855,424 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 173,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mdlz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 629,714 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6,500 shares to 12,700 shares, valued at $676,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 67,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 775,453 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Impact Advisors Llc has 30,835 shares. Zacks Management reported 2,095 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 734 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mathes Inc holds 20,961 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 1.15% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 51,822 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 87,527 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 457,271 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 156,982 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa, a France-based fund reported 5,623 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd has 0.33% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 15,432 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Compton Cap Management Ri reported 4,610 shares stake.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce is Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.50 million activity. Benioff Marc sold $1.59 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 14. Shares for $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $18,169. On Friday, February 15 the insider Weaver Amy E sold $857,751.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 231,179 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Comerica Bancorp reported 443,476 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.99% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 2.03 million are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Foyston Gordon And Payne Inc holds 0.53% or 55,256 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.06% stake. Summit Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Innovations Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,119 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Institute For Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cwm Limited Liability Com reported 4,453 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Llc has invested 1.31% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Smith Salley & Assoc accumulated 10,963 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 170,739 shares.