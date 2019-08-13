Montag & Caldwell Trimmed Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position as Share Price Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Richard C Young & Company Has Lifted Position

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 8.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 18,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 200,105 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.78 million, down from 218,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $10.19 during the last trading session, reaching $336.51. About 759,225 shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 25,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 94,212 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 68,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 9.54M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biondo Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 1,930 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 3,269 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3.64% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Nomura Asset Ltd reported 9,970 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 33 shares. 361,825 are held by Legal And General Group Public Limited Co. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 10,033 shares. Alabama-based Regions has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Icon Advisers Co owns 0.47% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 13,450 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank owns 43,367 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 21,961 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Element Mngmt has 1.11% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 105,010 shares. Whittier Trust Co stated it has 3 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 30.15 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 3,540 shares to 31,917 shares, valued at $55.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WHR, ULTA, UNH – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Retail Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Ulta Beauty Wants You to Know – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Gained 12% in March – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windsor Capital Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 21,546 shares. Stifel Corp holds 3.16M shares. Appleton Prns Ma owns 63,887 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.24% or 7,534 shares. James Inv Rech Incorporated reported 0.83% stake. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us, a New York-based fund reported 3,084 shares. Pzena Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 2.95 million shares. 1.33 million are held by Raymond James Services Advsrs. Buckhead Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 2.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Blair William & Com Il stated it has 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 3,190 are held by Avenir Corporation. Baldwin Invest Mngmt accumulated 25,364 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Commerce Inc invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp reported 215,764 shares stake. 155,928 are held by Rbo Limited Company.