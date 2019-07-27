Montag & Caldwell Cut By $5.49 Million Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding; Denison Mines Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shorts Increased By 1.77%

Denison Mines Corp Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) had an increase of 1.77% in short interest. DNN’s SI was 11.77M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.77% from 11.57M shares previously. With 480,000 avg volume, 25 days are for Denison Mines Corp Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)’s short sellers to cover DNN’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4405. About 591,148 shares traded or 52.72% up from the average. Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) has risen 6.90% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical DNN News: 08/03/2018 – Denison Mines 2017 EPS $0.00; 16/03/2018 – Denison Announces Filing of Technical Report for Wheeler River; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Denison Mines 2017 Loss/Shr 3c, Not $0.00; 26/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – ANNOUNCED SALE OF ITS NON-CORE DENISON TROUGH ASSETS IN QUEENSLAND TO ORIENT FOR UP TO A$43 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Denison Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Denison Announces Summer 2018 Exploration Plans for High-priority Pipeline Projects; 27/03/2018 – Denison Announces Increase in Mineral Resources Estimated for the Midwest Uranium Project; 28/03/2018 – Denison Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 40-F; 18/04/2018 – Denison Reports High-Grade Uranium lntercepts Northeast of the Gryphon Deposit; 26/04/2018 – Santos Selling Denison Trough Assets in Queensland for Up to A$43M

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 7.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 50,380 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Montag & Caldwell Llc holds 586,127 shares with $64.16M value, down from 636,507 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $81.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 4.73M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Income Investors Look At Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lowe’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lowe’s goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Retail Home Suppliers to Trade Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.81 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Management Llc holds 2,177 shares. Auxier Asset reported 36,270 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 272,191 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs Inc owns 205,845 shares for 2.51% of their portfolio. Frontier Inv has 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,406 shares. Old Natl Retail Bank In stated it has 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 35,020 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Clark Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 449,599 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Co owns 0.31% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4.94 million shares. Amp Cap Limited reported 0.33% stake. Swift Run Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 5,000 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Artisan Partnership has 3.74 million shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Cap holds 0.02% or 4,226 shares. Trust Communications Of Oklahoma reported 4,003 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe’s had 26 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Piper Jaffray. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of LOW in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock or 250 shares. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock. $950,538 worth of stock was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company has market cap of $259.91 million. The firm is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan.