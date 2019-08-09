Montag & Caldwell Has Upped Stake in Ross Stores (ROST) as Market Valuation Rose; Credit Suisse Ag Has Trimmed Its Stake in B2gold (BTG) by $1.18 Million as Share Price Rose

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 9471.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 307,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 311,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.97 million, up from 3,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 1.86M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 34.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 588,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 13.10M shares traded or 133.94% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 17,973 shares to 207,742 shares, valued at $39.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 16,317 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $36.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.