Montag & Caldwell Lifted Holding in Facebook (FB) by $11.35 Million; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Position Boosted by Hanseatic Management Services Inc

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 68,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 248,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35 million, up from 179,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $187.38. About 8.80 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Rep. Lance: Lance Announces Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 16/04/2018 – Many believe Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world:; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg: ‘There will always be a version of Facebook that is free’; 09/04/2018 – moneycontrol: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to meet with US lawmakers on Monday; 11/05/2018 – Congress finally published all of the political Facebook ads purchased by Russian groups hoping to sow discord before and after the 2016 U.S. election; 05/04/2018 – Facebook is a big contributor to the committees in Congress that will question Mark Zuckerberg; 30/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Jan Koum, co-founder and CEO of WhatsApp, plans to exit Facebook after clashes relating to attempts to weake; 15/05/2018 – Uber Joins Facebook In ‘Sorry Cycle’ With Apologetic TV Ad — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook’s Sandberg says data-sharing tool complied with FTC – Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – Lindsey Hilsum: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 554 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 1,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $10.55 during the last trading session, reaching $838.42. About 245,503 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chipotle Mexican Grill – 04/20/2018 10:32 AM; 06/03/2018 Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Survey: Chipotle Still in Taco Hell; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASES IN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/04/2018 – Chipotle Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle: AIP Formula Yielded Payout Based on ’17 Financials, But In Light of Share Price, CEO, CFO and Marketing Chief Didn’t Receive AIP Payouts; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL SAYS AGREEMENT FURTHER PROVIDES THAT CRUMPACKER RELEASES ANY LEGAL CLAIMS AGAINST CHIPOTLE; 23/04/2018 – DJ CMG Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMGO); 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS `NO NEED’ TO START FRANCHISING NOW; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management, LLC Exits Position in Chipotle

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Department Mb Commercial Bank N A reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Gulf Interest Financial Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.08% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Huntington Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 99 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company has 15,994 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Marshall Wace Llp owns 42,350 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Capstone Advisors Inc has 529 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Horan Management accumulated 8,283 shares. Hitchwood Cap Mgmt Lp holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 153,000 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.06% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). The Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Llc Oh owns 2,200 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.11% or 33,724 shares. Westpac reported 11,073 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 139,087 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Associate reported 126,600 shares. Palladium Limited Co reported 43,585 shares. Luxor Capital Group LP owns 11,253 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tru Communication Of Virginia Va accumulated 0.04% or 1,693 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability reported 5,570 shares. World Asset Management stated it has 157,476 shares. The Illinois-based First American Fincl Bank has invested 0.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability reported 386,281 shares. Polar Asset Partners has invested 0.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Park Presidio Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 350,000 shares or 6.81% of the stock. Moreover, Nokota Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability holds 0.41% or 2.02 million shares in its portfolio. Hl Financial Services Ltd Co invested in 0.24% or 91,723 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 31,905 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 456,109 shares.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 31,138 shares to 341,716 shares, valued at $85.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 20,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,922 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

