Montag & Caldwell Has Decreased Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Position as Market Value Rose; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Holding in Target (TGT) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 70,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 351,015 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.17M, down from 421,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $86.01. About 6.67 million shares traded or 29.65% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 67,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 775,453 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.04M, down from 843,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $92.47. About 761,499 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86 million for 13.36 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortland Associate Inc Mo has invested 6.85% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 40,301 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bankshares Of The West invested in 10,727 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The holds 44,885 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Associated Banc holds 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 3,620 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 108,368 shares. 1,000 are held by First Interstate Financial Bank. Illinois-based First Tru Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Wesbanco State Bank Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 4,933 shares. Focused Wealth owns 1,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Tru owns 0.02% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 2,982 shares. The Florida-based Steinberg Asset Mngmt has invested 0.38% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Alkeon Lc, New York-based fund reported 2.94M shares. Chesley Taft Assocs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.58% or 91,816 shares.