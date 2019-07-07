Montag & Caldwell Has Upped Its Stake in Facebook (FB) as Shares Rose; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Pointstate Capital LP Cut Position by $467,200

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 68,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35 million, up from 179,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 20/03/2018 – One consequence of multi-class shares is someone gets super-majority control/ voting rights. That’s the case with Facebook and Zuck. We predict this has – and will – continue to impede company’s ability to respond to crisis it’s in right now; 21/03/2018 – ICO SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL ON FACEBOOK DATA PROBE; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Figure on Improperly Shared Information Had Been Reported to Be About 50 Million People; 20/03/2018 – FTC HAS EARLIER CONSENT DECREE WITH FACEBOOK OVER PRIVACY; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Meet Lawmakers Ahead of Tough Questions; 19/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: Facebook says it has hired a digital forensics firm, Stroz Friedberg, “to conduct a comprehensive; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Updates Facebook Investors About the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Investors of the May 21, 2018 Lead Plainti; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q REV. $11.97B, EST. $11.41B; 13/05/2018 – Cook hasn’t been shy about his criticism of Facebook and the Cambridge Analytica data scandal

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 58,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 162,900 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 221,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 13.79M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12,544 shares to 31,044 shares, valued at $55.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 16,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs holds 0.05% or 650,000 shares. Us Retail Bank De owns 609 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 0.05% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 149,165 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 11,987 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Com reported 171,803 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Van Eck Corporation holds 0% or 57,459 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 28,625 shares. Natixis holds 0.46% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 8.41M shares. Soros Fund Ltd Llc has 5.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ing Groep Nv invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 11,133 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 598,869 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors holds 33,157 shares.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 67,861 shares to 775,453 shares, valued at $59.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Ltd (NYSE:ACN) by 20,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,572 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. On Wednesday, January 23 Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares. Cox Christopher K had sold 15,900 shares worth $2.39M on Tuesday, January 15. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock or 4,761 shares.