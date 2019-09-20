Montag & Caldwell Upped Ross Stores (ROST) Stake By $12.67 Million; BOOZT AB AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (BOZTY) Shorts Down By 92.54%

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased Ross Stores Inc (ROST) stake by 41.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Montag & Caldwell Llc acquired 127,944 shares as Ross Stores Inc (ROST)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Montag & Caldwell Llc holds 439,115 shares with $43.53M value, up from 311,171 last quarter. Ross Stores Inc now has $39.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $108.61. About 1.17M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review

BOOZT AB AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) had a decrease of 92.54% in short interest. BOZTY’s SI was 1,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 92.54% from 13,400 shares previously. With 5,600 avg volume, 0 days are for BOOZT AB AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (OTCMKTS:BOZTY)’s short sellers to cover BOZTY’s short positions. The stock increased 7.38% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 2,924 shares traded or 29.15% up from the average. Boozt AB (OTCMKTS:publ) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has Ross Stores (ROST) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ross Stores (ROST) Q2 Earnings Beat, Soft View Hurts Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Company has invested 0.13% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Hexavest reported 0.57% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Korea Invest stated it has 168,063 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fiera Cap stated it has 271,681 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs reported 20,511 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wade G W reported 0.02% stake. Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 7,150 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus has invested 0.03% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Company holds 0.05% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 10,733 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has invested 0.08% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Swiss National Bank reported 1.50M shares stake. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Company Dc invested 3.66% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) stake by 14,054 shares to 190,868 valued at $39.02 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) stake by 642,218 shares and now owns 11,878 shares. Booking Holdings Inc. was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Ross Stores has $11600 highest and $93 lowest target. $107’s average target is -1.48% below currents $108.61 stock price. Ross Stores had 12 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) rating on Friday, August 23. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $11400 target. Telsey Advisory downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11600 target in Friday, August 23 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 23. UBS maintained the shares of ROST in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Boozt AB (OTCMKTS:publ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berenberg upgrades Swedish telecoms – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alfa Laval wins SEK165M pumping orders – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Charlotte’s Web: Investing Now For The Future – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Boozt AB (OTCMKTS:publ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emerald Health: Squandering Away Early Advantage – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acreage Holdings: Falling To All-Time Low – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.