Montag & Caldwell Has Raised Its Position in Salesforce.Com (CRM) as Shares Declined; Bhp Billiton LTD Adr (BHP) Shareholder Thomas White International LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $1.11 Million as Stock Price Declined

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 51,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 270,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.87M, up from 219,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $159.82. About 2.45M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (BHP) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 20,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,056 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 142,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.01. About 1.17 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Says Will Keep US Chamber of Commerce Membership; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S STATE-RUN PEMEX TO OFFER 7 ONSHORE PROJECTS FOR JOINT VENTURES (FARMOUTS) INCLUDING 29 CRUDE, GAS BLOCKS. TERMS TO BE ANNOUNCED IN APRIL WITH RESULTS IN SEP-OCT -CEO; 26/04/2018 – Chile copper mine Escondida says no early wage agreement reached; 05/03/2018 – BHP SAYS SHALE SALE COULD BE RESOLVED EARLIER THAN THOUGHT; 14/03/2018 – Chile’s Escondida invites union to early labor talks; 29/05/2018 – BHP SAYS BMA TO PROVIDE REHABILITATION FUNDING UNDER DEAL; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q PETROLEUM OUTPUT 45 MMBOE; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton to Leave World Coal Association; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY IRON ORE MINED (100% BASIS) 67 MT VS 62 MT A YEAR AGO; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton cuts iron ore production forecast

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25,684 shares to 76,139 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Koc Holding As Adr (KHOLY) by 36,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Adr (NYSE:SHG).

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles (NYSE:SCHW) by 329,270 shares to 858,614 shares, valued at $36.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 113,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

