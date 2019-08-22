Montag & Caldwell Has Lowered Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding By $5.49 Million; Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Lowered Bce (BCE) Holding By $31.03 Million

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 7.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 50,380 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Montag & Caldwell Llc holds 586,127 shares with $64.16M value, down from 636,507 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $84.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 10.35% or $10.13 during the last trading session, reaching $108. About 19.59 million shares traded or 254.60% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased Bce Inc (BCE) stake by 7.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia analyzed 705,321 shares as Bce Inc (BCE)'s stock rose 1.03%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 8.14 million shares with $361.51 million value, down from 8.84 million last quarter. Bce Inc now has $42.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 621,285 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) stake by 262,983 shares to 3.64M valued at $41.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 246,200 shares and now owns 252,200 shares. Monster Beverage Corp New was raised too.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24. The insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538.