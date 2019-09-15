Montag & Caldwell Holding in Ross Stores (ROST) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Rose; Aspiriant Lifted Stake in Align Technology (ALGN) by $2.13 Million

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 171.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 7,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 12,357 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 4,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $177.47. About 494,105 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 41.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 127,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 439,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.53M, up from 311,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $109.13. About 1.17 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. On Tuesday, August 6 Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought $206,921 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 1,100 shares.

