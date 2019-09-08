Montag & Caldwell Continues to Hold Stake in Ross Stores (ROST); As Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Stock Declined, Windward Capital Management Company Raised Position

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 9471.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 307,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 311,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.97M, up from 3,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.18. About 1.44M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 4.29M shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 15,515 shares to 139,949 shares, valued at $60.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,015 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Limited Liability Corporation holds 15,775 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Us Retail Bank De has invested 0.04% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). United Kingdom-based Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.15% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Renaissance Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.18% or 316,762 shares. The Texas-based Bbva Compass National Bank has invested 0.05% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) holds 2,204 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.1% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Baystate Wealth Ltd Com reported 161 shares. Brandywine Global Mgmt owns 0% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 206 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 193,498 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk, a Japan-based fund reported 354,539 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). M&T National Bank Corporation reported 67,229 shares. The Tennessee-based Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has invested 1.32% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 4,059 are held by Greenleaf.

