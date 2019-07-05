Montag & Caldwell Has Upped Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding by $8.06 Million; As Toll Brothers (TOL) Share Price Rose, Matthew 25 Management Increased Stake

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Toll Brothers (TOL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.93 million, up from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Toll Brothers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 348,166 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 9.68% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 11/05/2018 – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers’ misses profit view on delays in California, rising costs; 16/05/2018 – Toll Brothers CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Rev $1.6B; 22/05/2018 – STATE AND LOCAL TAX DEDUCTION HASN’T HURT SALES: TOLL BROS’ CEO; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROS CEO SEES POTENTIAL TO DOUBLE MULTIFAMILY BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES THIRD-QUARTER ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF 23.4% OF REVENUES; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Toll Brothers Inc; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders getting wrecked today on $TOL earnings. The group’s now on pace for their worst year since the financial crisis; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Toll Brothers’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 51,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 270,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.87 million, up from 219,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $154.52. About 2.85M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6,500 shares to 12,700 shares, valued at $676,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 635,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,458 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 40,400 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 39,428 shares. Marsico Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.08M shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Co invested 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dsc Advisors LP invested in 5,775 shares. Twin Cap accumulated 74,870 shares. Somerset Group Inc holds 0.18% or 1,359 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited holds 0.12% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 627,186 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Com holds 0.31% or 20,266 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Grp Inc LP accumulated 87,119 shares. Mai holds 0.03% or 3,144 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.18% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.94M shares. Cookson Peirce Incorporated holds 1.97% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 147,211 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd holds 0.21% or 23,100 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.52 million shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 43 insider sales for $37.62 million activity. $815,800 worth of stock was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Shares for $17,051 were sold by Roos John Victor. $1.58 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Benioff Marc. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E. Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 6.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $546,798 activity. 12,000 shares were sold by Connor Martin P., worth $441,920 on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.89M shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0.01% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). 6,274 were accumulated by Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Clark Cap Mngmt Grp Inc holds 0.02% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) or 19,512 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 1.49M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 112,250 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Prns accumulated 39,757 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated holds 0% or 7,078 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd Co holds 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) or 200 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 0.04% stake. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 40,300 shares. 1,454 are owned by Cwm Limited Com. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 17,180 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).