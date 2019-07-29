Montag & Caldwell Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Suncoke Energy (SXC) Stock Price Declined, Nokomis Capital Has Boosted Holding

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 32,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 363,940 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.06M, down from 396,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85M shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 28/05/2018 – Civil rights advisers hope Starbucks’ anti-bias training sets example; 07/05/2018 – The $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle will help Starbucks return value to its shareholders; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks take the high road in their settlement with Philly; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks says aims to triple China revenue by 2022; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CHINA CEO BELINDA WONG SPEAKS AT CHINA INVESTOR DAY; 17/04/2018 – Britain’s Costa promises to recycle half a billion coffee cups by 2020; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Slowing U.S. Sales, Philadelphia Fallout — Earnings Preview

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 300,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 945,079 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 644,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $804.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 519,693 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 35.58% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 30/05/2018 – SunCoke Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6-7; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $350.5M; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in SunCoke Energy; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Exits Position in SunCoke Energy; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SXC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.82 million shares or 3.96% more from 57.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). 5 are held by Valley National Advisers Incorporated. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 148,041 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd reported 0.04% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc owns 0% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 141 shares. Mangrove owns 371,432 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont holds 3,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 59,008 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Van Eck Associates Corp reported 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Ftb Advisors Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 128 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 40,891 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com has 25,709 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bailard invested in 0.01% or 22,200 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $31.99 million activity. The insider CULVER JOHN sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64 million.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 51,030 shares to 270,686 shares, valued at $42.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Fincl Network has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 575 shares. Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 344,369 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd stated it has 64,866 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Homrich Berg reported 21,678 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Park Circle has invested 10.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Magellan Asset Limited holds 30.71 million shares. 2.96 million were accumulated by Apg Asset Management Nv. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.2% or 46,752 shares in its portfolio. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Llc owns 3,681 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 3,700 were accumulated by S&Co. Lvw Ltd holds 0.9% or 45,682 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Co Dc holds 1.99% or 314,342 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Incorporated invested in 0.71% or 141,647 shares. Arcadia Corporation Mi invested in 151,528 shares or 3.26% of the stock.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $847.84 million for 35.40 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.