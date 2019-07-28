Montag & Caldwell Lowered Its Position in Amphenol (APH) by $3.87 Million as Valuation Rose; As Hff Cl A (HF) Stock Price Rose, Syntal Capital Partners Has Decreased Stake by $470,000

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (HF) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hff Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66M shares traded or 398.11% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has risen 38.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 03/05/2018 – HFF REPORTS SALE & PURCHASE FINANCING OF HOTEL MDR; 29/03/2018 – HFF Announces $384.86M Refinancing for Genesis North and South Towers in South San Francisco; 25/05/2018 – HFF Announces $640M Sale of 5 Bryant Park in Manhattan; 17/04/2018 – HFF INC SAYS HFF TEAM WORKED ON BEHALF OF NEW OWNER TO SECURE FINANCING THROUGH PACIFIC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – HFF Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 27-28; 21/05/2018 – HFF Announces $109.8M Sale and $103.61M Financing of 1390 Market Street in San Francisco to Swift; 19/03/2018 – HFF Announces €110MM Financing for the Acquisition and Redevelopment of Ikos Andalusia in Costa del Sol, Spain; 16/04/2018 – HFF Announces $132.9M Financing for 3-Property Apartment Portfolio in San Mateo, California; 09/05/2018 – HFF REAL ESTATE LTD – HFF TEAM REPRESENTED SELLER BLACKSTONE, IN THE TRANSACTION; 09/04/2018 – HFF REPORTS $480.65M SALE OF 11 MULTI-HOUSING COMMUNITIES

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 41,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 435,620 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.14 million, down from 476,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $95.28. About 1.70M shares traded or 10.29% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HF shares while 52 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.38 million shares or 5.04% less from 34.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 72,254 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr holds 0% or 15,940 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc holds 1,305 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 6.04M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 26,663 shares. Harvest Mgmt Ltd Co reported 10,090 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 351 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 46,376 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 26,728 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 163,400 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt owns 29,360 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 32 are held by Parkside Bank & Trust. Everence Incorporated invested in 5,070 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0% or 62 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeast Asset holds 14,165 shares. Essex Investment Management Co Lc reported 126 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 138,803 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 1,600 shares. Glenmede Na invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 276 shares. Invsts owns 100,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd invested in 0.15% or 36,480 shares. Pillar Pacific Ltd Liability Com reported 0.52% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). California Public Employees Retirement invested in 1.92 million shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 30,445 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Bluemountain Management Llc stated it has 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Reilly Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 126,049 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Services accumulated 24,564 shares.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 68,368 shares to 248,063 shares, valued at $41.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

