Montag & Caldwell Upped Facebook (FB) Holding; As Fastenal Company (FAST) Valuation Rose, Harvey Investment Co Cut Its Holding

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 68,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35 million, up from 179,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $205.09. About 12.91M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – EU, Facebook Arranging `High-Level Contacts’ Over Data Scandal; 28/03/2018 – BENIOFF: FACEBOOK SCANDAL SHOULD MAKE EVERY CEO LOOK IN MIRROR; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Company to ‘Conduct a Full Audit of Any App With Suspicious Activity’; 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is an “emperor for life” and not accountable to anybody, says Yale’s Jeff Sonnenfeld; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMPLETES TESTIMONY BEFORE U.S. HOUSE COMMITTEE; 08/05/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast-Fox Bid Latest; H&M’s Algorithm Push; Adidas Pauses Facebook Video Ads; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Burgess: Dr. Burgess Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 03/05/2018 – AXA’s investment arm takes companies to task over diversity; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s actions “look a little bit like arrogance,” former company exec Mike Hoefflinger says. But says it’s more a lack of anticipating the future; 01/05/2018 – Whatsapp Co-Founder to Leave Facebook (Video)

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Company (FAST) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 6,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 357,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.99 million, down from 363,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 7.61 million shares traded or 63.62% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Q3 2019 Earnings Preview: iPhone & China Sales – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Spurt in Addressable TV Ads Mar FB, GOOGL’s Duopoly? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer: Libra Digital Currency Is Transformational For Facebook – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IVV, FB, JPM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Yet Another Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Shares for $128,408 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M. Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management holds 1.07% or 1.44 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 413,779 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Wafra holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 154,815 shares. Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Corporation Nj holds 3,054 shares. 1.56M are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Harding Loevner LP owns 1,058 shares. Osborne Partners Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Broad Run Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 103,638 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 1.77 million shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Lc holds 2.63% or 72,230 shares. Kistler reported 0.23% stake. Sns Fincl Gru Limited Com reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mengis Mngmt reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 0.36% or 5,050 shares. Jefferies Group Llc has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,853 shares to 3,447 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,015 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. Shares for $624,999 were sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann. DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN sold 2,500 shares worth $150,000. Hein LeLand J had sold 39,583 shares worth $2.49M on Tuesday, February 12.