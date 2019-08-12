Montag & Caldwell Decreased Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $5.22 Million; As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Tdam Usa Has Decreased Its Position

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 33,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 363,801 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.82 million, down from 396,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $164.69. About 1.37 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 55.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 52,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 42,167 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 94,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $58.68. About 5.16 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 235,179 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.07 million shares. Provise Mngmt Llc reported 3,631 shares. Massachusetts-based Middleton Ma has invested 0.24% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Company owns 81,627 shares. Srb reported 4,733 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Georgia-based Benedict Fincl Advisors has invested 1.88% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 8,161 shares. Weiss Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,314 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stanley has 0.68% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 17,717 shares. Lsv Asset reported 1,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Scopus Asset LP accumulated 589,368 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 22,248 shares or 1.55% of the stock.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 51,030 shares to 270,686 shares, valued at $42.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 8,039 shares to 70,772 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 75,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moon Capital Mngmt Lc reported 56,765 shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Btc Cap has 0.97% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 112,867 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 9,222 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr holds 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 13,352 shares. Allsquare Wealth Lc owns 1,487 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Kidder Stephen W holds 1.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 55,013 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 182,246 are owned by Heartland Advsr. Gw Henssler & Associates Limited has 307,541 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Chieftain Capital Inc stated it has 6.9% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Twin holds 536,407 shares. Robecosam Ag accumulated 187,556 shares. Stearns Financial Service invested in 0.09% or 8,924 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.