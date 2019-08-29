Montag & Caldwell Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Cut as Share Value Rose; Argent Capital Management Has Upped Diodes (DIOD) Stake

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 19,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 359,056 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.20M, down from 378,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $942.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $208.53. About 12.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) by 50.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 23,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.03% . The institutional investor held 70,640 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 47,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diodes Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 520,575 shares traded or 9.25% up from the average. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 08/05/2018 – DIODES SEES 2Q REV. $292M TO $308M, EST. $287.5M (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE Base Stations; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q EPS 37c; 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 23/03/2018 – Global Market Report on Photosensitive Semiconductor Devices; Light Emitting Diodes 2018-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Diodes Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – DIODES INC DIOD.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34; 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 12/04/2018 – 2018 Global Market Report on lndicator Panels lncorporating Liquid Crystal Devices (LTD) or Light Emitting Diodes (LED) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMlCs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 51,030 shares to 270,686 shares, valued at $42.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 20,046 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Essex Financial Serv owns 3.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 62,661 shares. 2.97 million are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Lc has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beach Ltd has 4,091 shares. Cim Investment Mangement invested in 19,121 shares or 1.4% of the stock. North owns 96,688 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 74,918 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 3.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fil Ltd holds 1.03% or 3.47 million shares. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Prns Limited Partnership reported 1.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amer Ins Tx accumulated 440,295 shares. Capital Guardian Tru Co has invested 1.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) by 24,719 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $48.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 7,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,395 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR).