Montag & Caldwell Stake in Ross Stores (ROST) Has Lifted by $28.64 Million as Market Value Rose; American National Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Holding in Boeing Company (BA) by $26.72 Million

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 70,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 57,315 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86 million, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Sale Is Expected to Close by 3Q18; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner begins maiden flight; 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 05/03/2018 – BOEING CONCLUDES REPORTER BRIEFING; 09/03/2018 – LORD Corporation Wins Biggest Contract In Company’s 94-year History; 18/05/2018 – BA: Three passengers on the Boeing 737-200 flight survived the accident. #Cuba – ! $BA; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 9471.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 307,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 311,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.97M, up from 3,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $106.01. About 1.45 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W & owns 2,820 shares. New York-based Alpine Woods Investors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.83% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1.26 million shares stake. Envestnet Asset Incorporated invested in 401,871 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kdi Capital Partners Ltd Llc invested in 81,294 shares or 2.67% of the stock. Westport Asset holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 20,000 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa invested 0.07% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 612,138 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Captrust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 3,404 shares. 241,692 were accumulated by Sei Invests. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated reported 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 6,462 shares. Ci Invs reported 543 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank & holds 0.06% or 3,261 shares. 22,745 are held by Ameritas Partners.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 50,380 shares to 586,127 shares, valued at $64.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 27,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,480 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Limited Company reported 1.65% stake. Novare Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,519 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 837,218 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,487 shares. 2,565 are held by Spinnaker Tru. Sunbelt invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Trexquant Lp reported 0.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Vestor Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Goelzer Investment Mngmt invested in 0.25% or 6,965 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 979 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 180,124 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meyer Handelman reported 0.94% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boys Arnold Company Incorporated reported 11,618 shares.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.