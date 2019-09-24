Montag A & Associates Has Trimmed Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake; YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC ORDINARY SHARES (YOKEF) Sellers Decreased By 23.66% Their Shorts

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:YOKEF) had a decrease of 23.66% in short interest. YOKEF’s SI was 309,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 23.66% from 405,300 shares previously. It closed at $18.26 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 39.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 24,355 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Montag A & Associates Inc holds 37,553 shares with $4.16M value, down from 61,908 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $109.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $113.13. About 1.11M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Tops Estimates With New Product Boost — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Trulicity Rev $678.3M; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 17%; 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $94; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM WITH EXERCISE CAPACITY TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 19.78 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $24.37 million activity. $24.44M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco reported 46,233 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 40,238 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 108 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 0.48% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 77,703 shares. 7,656 are held by Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Company. Gateway Advisers Limited reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). North Star Management Corporation has 0.19% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 8,602 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe). Meeder Asset Management holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 74,370 shares. Hightower Lta invested in 0.45% or 31,916 shares. Clark Management Grp Inc owns 3,554 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0.33% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Northeast Investment reported 11,183 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,807 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 38,058 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eli Lilly has $13500 highest and $12000 lowest target. $129.33’s average target is 14.32% above currents $113.13 stock price. Eli Lilly had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Wednesday, May 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $13300 target.

Montag A & Associates Inc increased Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) stake by 6,398 shares to 25,840 valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Thermo Fischer Scientific (NYSE:TMO) stake by 6,940 shares and now owns 7,946 shares. Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was raised too.