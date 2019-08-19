Montag A & Associates Lifted Its Stryker (SYK) Stake by $742,099; Wallace Capital Management Lowered Stake in White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) by $1.60 Million as Stock Price Rose

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 81,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.25 million, down from 83,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $10.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1089. About 17,981 shares traded or 9.08% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 152.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 3,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 6,244 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 2,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $218.64. About 1.36M shares traded or 31.45% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- The Stryker Thoracic Pedicle Feeler 6002-350-000 is a smart instrument fo; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker GmbH- Hinge Coupling Hoffmann LRF Catalog # 4933-0-800 Intended for fixation of fractures, joint contra; 24/04/2018 – DJ Symbol for Vexim S.A. (ALVXM.FR) Now SYK; 06/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits Ohio Troops Abroad, Sees Ohio’s Stryker Dragoon Vehicles & Firsthand Evidence of Russian; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv Corporation holds 0.32% or 355,700 shares. Roberts Glore And Incorporated Il holds 22,441 shares. 3,216 are owned by Weatherstone Cap Management. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 199,400 shares. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 7,137 shares. Massachusetts-based Crestwood Advisors Grp Inc Ltd Co has invested 2.05% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 3,869 are owned by Srb. Dubuque Bancorp And Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,660 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 4,534 were reported by Boston & Management. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 0.09% or 87,744 shares. Smithfield Trust Co reported 1,930 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management Communications has 0.32% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 73,700 shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division reported 27 shares. Moreover, Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt has 1.37% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 6,324 shares to 147,950 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight E by 16,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,411 shares, and cut its stake in Kratos Defense And Security So (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $459,223 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 13,073 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 100 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. First Republic Inv Mgmt has invested 0.02% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). 744 are owned by Personal. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James And Assoc has 15,921 shares. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 53,119 shares. 652 are held by Comerica Bancorp. Citigroup reported 4,324 shares stake. Reinhart Ptnrs owns 39,849 shares. Nuance Invests Limited Company has invested 0.83% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 29,443 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).