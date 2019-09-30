Montag A & Associates Position in Eaton Plc (ETN) Decreased by $485,882 as Share Price Rose; Wabtec (WAB) Stake Held by Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) by 59.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 5,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 3,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $327,000, down from 9,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $83.39. About 756,347 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 40,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 554,429 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.79 million, up from 514,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.12. About 338,506 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 03/04/2018 – DOJ REQUIRES KNORR,WABTEC TO END PACTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR STAFF; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. DeNinno David L bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. KASSLING WILLIAM E also bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, May 23.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 30,000 shares to 106,610 shares, valued at $8.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 91,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.50M shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 5,472 shares to 20,130 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,106 shares, and has risen its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).