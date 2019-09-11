Montag A & Associates Position in Pepsico Com (PEP) Has Increased as Share Value Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Peapack Gladstone Financial Lowered Holding by $326,919

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 5,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 274,906 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.26M, down from 280,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 1.56M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 11,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 129,489 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, up from 117,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $135.87. About 618,859 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine Associates Inc holds 0.11% or 2,878 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc has 0.22% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Regal Investment Advisors stated it has 0.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Leavell Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 16,522 shares. 2,362 are owned by Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sit has 234,870 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. 39,985 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth. Jefferies Grp Limited Co reported 232 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 0.26% or 48,845 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 13,798 shares. New York-based John G Ullman And Assoc has invested 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Japan-based Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.53% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 1.31M shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.62% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.03M shares. Contravisory Inv Management accumulated 12 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : PEP, LNN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TWLO, PEP, ZGNX – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Up 27% in Six Months: Will the Momentum Last? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophilips (NYSE:COP) by 5,951 shares to 63,791 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,973 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Russell 2000 Ind (IWM).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Lc has 31,244 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Limited Co holds 585,751 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank invested in 0.79% or 90,576 shares. Harvest Capital Mgmt, New Hampshire-based fund reported 9,801 shares. Moreover, Saybrook Capital Nc has 3.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 122,642 shares. Moreover, Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability has 2.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 23,118 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 162,671 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc holds 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 19,994 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.41% or 261,089 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.54% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Independent Invsts invested in 26,752 shares. Patten Gru invested in 0.43% or 16,894 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.27% or 10,842 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 0.26% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 13,588 shares.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 43,193 shares to 384,666 shares, valued at $18.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ind Fd Mid (VO).