Montag A & Associates Boosted Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holding; Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust II Has 1.05 Sentiment

Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust II (VOT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 96 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 91 sold and reduced their stock positions in Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust II. The investment professionals in our database now own: 15.50 million shares, down from 15.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust II in top ten holdings was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 75 Increased: 61 New Position: 35.

Montag A & Associates Inc increased Genuine Parts Co (GPC) stake by 6.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montag A & Associates Inc acquired 3,618 shares as Genuine Parts Co (GPC)’s stock declined 3.32%. The Montag A & Associates Inc holds 59,212 shares with $6.63M value, up from 55,594 last quarter. Genuine Parts Co now has $13.47B valuation. The stock decreased 2.46% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $92.2. About 901,742 shares traded or 18.86% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75; 16/05/2018 – Staples Reviewed Genuine Parts Deal And Sent Another Letter to Essendant April 29; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20

The ETF decreased 1.05% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $148.57. About 138,767 shares traded. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (VOT) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Truepoint Inc. holds 11.23% of its portfolio in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares for 920,844 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc owns 316,442 shares or 6.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Community Financial Services Group Llc has 4.98% invested in the company for 102,383 shares. The Kansas-based Kwmg Llc has invested 2.56% in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 53,421 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv holds 0% or 23 shares. Hendershot Investments invested in 96,357 shares or 3.7% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 36,517 shares. 4,047 are held by Bluemountain Mngmt Limited. Asset Mngmt One Co Limited reported 0.06% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Westpac Banking invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Ghp Investment Advsr Incorporated owns 26,820 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 12,913 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kcm Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.55% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 75,399 shares. Schafer Cullen Mgmt Inc holds 1.74% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 1.06 million shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co owns 428,600 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd holds 778 shares. Df Dent Incorporated reported 3,229 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.04% or 5,640 shares.

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased Fidelity Msci Information Tech (FTEC) stake by 19,917 shares to 12,869 valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK) stake by 13,912 shares and now owns 193,891 shares. Spdr Djia Trust (DIA) was reduced too.

