Montag A & Associates Has Boosted By $387,942 Its Facebook (FB) Position; TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMET TURKEY (TKCZF) Shorts Lowered By 31.32%

Montag A & Associates Inc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 104.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montag A & Associates Inc acquired 2,337 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Montag A & Associates Inc holds 4,573 shares with $762,000 value, up from 2,236 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $517.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 11.40 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Snapchat is mocking Facebook and its Russian political ads controversy with a new April Fools’ Day filter Nothing is off-limits in the fight between the two social media companies; 29/03/2018 – Facebook executive Andrew “Boz” Bosworth defended the company’s “questionable” growth tactics in the name of connecting people, in an internal memo from 2016; 18/04/2018 – David Ingram: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK FB.O TO CHANGE TERMS FOR USERS, LIMITING EFFECT OF NEW EU PRIVACY LAW; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING DYNAMIC ADS FOR LEAD GENERATION; 15/04/2018 – Facebook was warned of third-party breaches and potential government regulation more than 6 years ago; 21/03/2018 – Proposed EU online turnover tax “ill-judged” -Irish PM; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL BE TESTING A WAY FOR FANS TO BECOME A SUPPORTER OF CREATORS AS PART OF THE MONETIZATION TOOLS FOR CREATORS; 19/03/2018 – Facebook takes $35bn battering as backlash rises over data harvest claims; 20/03/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Firm accused of misusing Facebook data suspends CEO

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMET TURKEY (OTCMKTS:TKCZF) had a decrease of 31.32% in short interest. TKCZF’s SI was 1.16 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 31.32% from 1.69 million shares previously. It closed at $2.4324 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE:NNN) stake by 5,568 shares to 26,175 valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) stake by 7,880 shares and now owns 82,289 shares. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight E was reduced too.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER sold $4.05M worth of stock or 22,246 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 15.99% above currents $181.3 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. Nomura upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $215 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, August 2. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, March 14. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $155 target. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,079 were accumulated by Roundview Limited Liability Corporation. Main Street Rech Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bank owns 354,861 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 226,061 shares. Advisory Network Lc has 0.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 25,631 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 50,847 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Corp Il reported 22,597 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 61,665 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.97% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Harris Assocs Limited Partnership has 2.89 million shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Welch Forbes invested in 204,929 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Raging Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Castleark Mngmt Lc reported 105,908 shares stake. Kessler Investment Limited Company holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).