Montag A & Associates Boosted Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position by $407,407; Stock Price Rose; Carderock Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $716,262

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 1,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 17,927 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.57M, down from 19,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $353.74. About 176,425 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 71.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 3,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 8,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $984,000, up from 4,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $115.78. About 527,400 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 7,325 shares to 78,195 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,318 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $264.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,829 shares to 18,308 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) by 7,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).