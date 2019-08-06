Montag A & Associates Has Lowered Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Holding by $1.23 Million; Stock Declined; Provise Management Group Has Lifted Its Position in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by $822,735

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 43.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 8,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 11,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 19,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $148.33. About 1.04 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 112,892 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 95,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 2.74 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,383 shares to 7,763 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,175 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Management Group holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 112,892 shares. Da Davidson And Com has invested 0.07% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd holds 0.01% or 23,066 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 120,607 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Schroder Invest Gru owns 1.23M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 1.70 million shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 208,608 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc stated it has 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Aviva Public Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). California-based Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). 97,534 are held by Eaton Vance Management. Windward Capital Mgmt Company Ca stated it has 49,569 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Registered Investment Advisor owns 4,500 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayerweather Charles reported 0.35% stake. 2,577 were reported by Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Montag A & Assoc invested in 0.15% or 11,188 shares. First National Bank & Trust And Trust Of Newtown reported 0.1% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Leisure has 5,523 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Hartford Inv reported 41,747 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 552,493 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 0.18% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Co stated it has 239 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Investors holds 0.11% or 136,021 shares. 63,993 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Howland Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Us-based Ancora Ltd has invested 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Sun Life Incorporated accumulated 514 shares.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $671.09M for 18.00 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,986 shares to 9,551 shares, valued at $17.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S&P500 Grw (IVW).