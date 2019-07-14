Montag A & Associates Decreased Stake in Kratos Defense And Security So (KTOS) by $383,460; Steinberg Global Asset Management Lowered Its Southern Co (SO) Holding as Shares Rose

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 6,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,985 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, down from 20,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 4.34M shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense And Security So (KTOS) by 44.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 25,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,417 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $491,000, down from 56,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense And Security So for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 580,042 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 25/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos Oriole Rocket Motor; 16/03/2018 – Rules based index investing a better business model to fairly allocate capital in America right? Never fear, Spruce Point is committed to protecting the common shareholder and American taxpayer with old fashion detective work $KTOS; 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Adj EPS 5c

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24M for 150.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 18,919 shares to 21,749 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 6,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of AeroVironment Soared Higher on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Top Drone Stocks to Buy in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Defense contractor consolidation a security concern: US Air Force acquisition head – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kratos Receives $31.8 Million Sole Source Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Contract Award from United States Air Force – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 19,316 shares. Art Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 25,007 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Co has 50,850 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 132,210 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Montana-based Da Davidson & has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Ww Invsts has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 883,840 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings invested in 0.01% or 469,935 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Fmr Lc holds 8.04 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Com reported 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 11,200 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 175,049 shares. Hightower Advisors holds 43,351 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 22,179 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. Lantrip Mark also sold $1.63M worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Tuesday, February 12. 90,942 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares with value of $4.42M were sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P. 1,261 shares valued at $63,345 were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR on Wednesday, February 6.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,760 shares to 82,441 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,758 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A High-Quality Baby Bond Yielding +9% – NuStar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Southern (NYSE:SO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61 million for 19.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Point Trust Fincl Serv N A has invested 2.12% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Schnieders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 68,411 shares. Farmers And Merchants Incorporated holds 0.09% or 25,372 shares in its portfolio. The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Birmingham Cap Al accumulated 1.77% or 76,600 shares. Horizon Invests Lc owns 0.06% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 30,644 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 2.23 million shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And Trust Company stated it has 20,509 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.2% or 1.44M shares. Rothschild Investment Il holds 19,562 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc), New York-based fund reported 28,129 shares. 79,356 are held by Rampart Limited Liability Corp. Arrow Corporation holds 4,056 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 2.00 million shares.