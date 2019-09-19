Montag A & Associates Position in Facebook (FB) Decreased by $481,728; Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holder Darsana Capital Partners LP Lifted Its Holding by $60.75 Million

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 54.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 2,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,077 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $401,000, down from 4,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $544.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $190.85. About 3.65M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/03/2018 – Facebook now has music licensing deals with all three major labels. Via @verge:; 08/03/2018 – Artifical Intelligence (AI) Influence on Internet of Things (IoT) and Mesh Technology Transforming Tech Industry; 14/05/2018 – Facebook suspends 200 apps in wake of Cambridge Analytica scandal; 27/03/2018 – COLLINS: HAPPY TO INVITE FACEBOOK’S CHRIS COX TO GIVE EVIDENCE; 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook – VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Bans Foreign Advertisers for Ireland Abortion Referendum; 17/03/2018 – Trump consultants harvested data from 50 million Facebook users -reports; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: ALEX STAMOS CONTINUES TO BE CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Data Collected by Cambridge Analytica Included Private Messages; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FACEBOOK FOR COPY OF EVERY PRIVACY ASSESSMENT IT HAD PREPARED AS REQUIRED UNDER 2011 U.S. FTC CONSENT AGREEMENT

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 6.75M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $549.25 million, up from 6.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $85.83. About 146,683 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C; 02/05/2018 – SPR TO RECOVER ‘SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT’ FROM LATE SUPPLIERS ON 737; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems To Acquire EU-Based Supplier Asco Industries; 25/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems issued the following statement in support of the Aeronautics Innovation Act; 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems to Buy Asco Industries Parent for $650 Million; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against; 22/05/2018 – IG ANALYSIS: Spirit AeroSystems, US Bank Pay Minimal Concessions

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Barclays says 737 MAX return not likely until early 2020 – Wichita Business Journal” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Spirit AeroSystems surges alongside Boeing on reported 737 MAX production plans – Wichita Business Journal” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirit AeroSystems Will Fly – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Analyst: Boeing safe on future Air Force tanker orders – Wichita Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Airbus hits the 500-delivery mark for 2019 – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 96,162 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 23,775 shares or 0% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell And owns 47 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stevens Mgmt LP holds 0.18% or 48,742 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 264,727 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 13,470 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Invesco Ltd owns 406,408 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Oz Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 2.76 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 603 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon accumulated 892,697 shares or 0.02% of the stock. World Asset invested 0.02% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.05% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 6,203 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 9,869 shares. Aqr Mgmt has 5.38 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.59 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Investment Management reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0.41% or 4.67M shares. Crawford Investment Counsel owns 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,190 shares. Leuthold Ltd Liability Corporation holds 31,821 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd holds 15,363 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Eagle Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.22 million shares. Bangor Savings Bank reported 7,612 shares. Ithaka Gru Ltd Liability Corp has 100,754 shares for 2.95% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust reported 0.38% stake. Cs Mckee LP reported 2.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Miura Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 1.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 87,088 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Troy Asset holds 60,089 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Pictet Bancorporation & Tru has invested 2.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc. Cl A (NYSE:VMW) by 10,675 shares to 52,697 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oshkosh Corp Com (NYSE:OSK) by 4,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Stays On Course – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook’s Libra seeks license from FINMA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 U.S. Stocks to Buy With Limited Trade War Exposure – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: The Crowd Is Fearful – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.