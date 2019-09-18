Montag A & Associates Boosted Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Holding; Shorts at Nordson (NDSN) Lowered By 4.53%

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) had a decrease of 4.53% in short interest. NDSN’s SI was 1.76 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.53% from 1.85 million shares previously. With 176,400 avg volume, 10 days are for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)’s short sellers to cover NDSN’s short positions. The SI to Nordson Corporation’s float is 3.5%. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $145.13. About 6,205 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN); 05/03/2018 New Nordson EFD Performus X Series Fluid Dispensers are Built Tough for Industrial Use; 03/04/2018 – Nordson Corporation Appoints Lara L. Mahoney as Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications; 27/04/2018 – Nordson EFD’s P-Jet SolderPlus Jet Valve Wins SMT China VISION Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 13/03/2018 – New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing; 03/04/2018 – New xQR41V Needle Valve from Nordson EFD is Next Generation Dispensing Technology; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.56, EST. $1.43; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING

Montag A & Associates Inc increased Hd Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) stake by 16.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Montag A & Associates Inc acquired 10,775 shares as Hd Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS)’s stock declined 11.26%. The Montag A & Associates Inc holds 75,825 shares with $3.05 million value, up from 65,050 last quarter. Hd Supply Holdings Inc. now has $6.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 64,235 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. The company has market cap of $8.34 billion. The Company’s Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. It has a 26.38 P/E ratio. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold Nordson Corporation shares while 74 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 38.95 million shares or 0.12% less from 39.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Na invested in 1,924 shares. Proshare Limited Liability stated it has 90,896 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Ltd Co reported 224,040 shares stake. The California-based Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0.02% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Copeland Mgmt Ltd reported 0.54% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Timessquare Cap Lc holds 431,830 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Btim Corporation reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Stevens Cap Mngmt L P reported 3,218 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 93,573 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 0% stake. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 11,400 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 168,525 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.03% or 125,133 shares. Quantbot L P accumulated 1,100 shares.

More notable recent Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Nordson Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NDSN) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nordson (NDSN) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of Nordson (NDSN) Now – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nordson EPS misses by $0.21, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Nordson Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NDSN) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 29,545 shares to 135,070 valued at $18.81M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fortive Corporation stake by 4,477 shares and now owns 48,753 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. HD Supply Holdings has $46 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43.80’s average target is 10.49% above currents $39.64 stock price. HD Supply Holdings had 10 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) rating on Wednesday, March 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $44 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by SunTrust. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Com holds 0.51% or 29,225 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 32,767 shares. Timucuan Asset Mgmt Inc Fl stated it has 3.34M shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) invested 0.42% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 1,405 shares. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 3,280 shares. First Republic Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.06% or 277,772 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.04% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). First Trust Advsrs LP has 187,818 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests stated it has 4,182 shares. Virtu Fin Lc owns 7,058 shares. Ls Advisors Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 2,933 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 1.60M shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 59,109 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HD Supply (HDS) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HD Supply Is Still Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Cibelli Curbs Position in Restaurant Chain J. Alexander’s Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HD Supply completes Presto acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply Holdings EPS in-line, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.