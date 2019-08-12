Montag A & Associates Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Has Increased by $560,768 as Shares Rose; Scopia Capital Management LP Stake In Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Was Increased

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 5,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 64,298 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, up from 58,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.5. About 881,035 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.59. About 22,540 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – MK&A Acquired by Former PTC Therapeutics President Cláudia Hirawat; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.98 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97M. Another trade for 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77M was sold by PELTZ NELSON. Shares for $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 4.85 million shares. Ima Wealth Inc owns 384 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.17% or 283,683 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 9,144 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of stated it has 369,617 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 2.46% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 33,442 shares. Conestoga Advisors Ltd Company holds 3,940 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Co has 166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,504 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Advsr Nc stated it has 134,833 shares. Berkshire Hathaway owns 315,400 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Company accumulated 165,483 shares or 3.85% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.06M shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Company has invested 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,171 shares to 3,973 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,812 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 283,073 shares. Alps Advisors Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 138,464 shares. 8,019 were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Shanda Asset Mgmt Holdings stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 30,832 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.41% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 274,712 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Sei Invests holds 0% or 3,715 shares in its portfolio. Partner Fund Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.9% or 1.09M shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Limited Partnership stated it has 1,460 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 118,301 shares.