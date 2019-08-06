Montag A & Associates Upped Holding in Vmware Cl A (VMW) by $2.04 Million as Share Price Declined; Putnam Investments Boosted Its Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Position by $4.11 Million

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) by 141.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 61,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 104,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 43,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Wintrust Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 305,975 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Vmware Inc. Cl A (VMW) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 11,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 42,022 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 30,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $6.92 during the last trading session, reaching $155.76. About 1.85M shares traded or 44.56% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 12/05/2018 – Express-Tribune: VMware CFO likely to turn down Uber finance chief job; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 01/05/2018 – VMWARE REPORTS VIRTUAL CLOUD NETWORK; 23/05/2018 – Epoch Concepts Achieves Premier Partner Status, Named by VMware; 18/05/2018 – DELL HAS STARTED TALKING TO HOLDERS OF ITS VMWARE TRACKING STOCK TO GAUGE INTEREST IN A MERGER WITH VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from lgloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 16/04/2018 – Tsachy Mishal: “(Bloomberg) — Dell Technologies Inc. is leaning against areverse merger with VMware Inc., one of the options t; 29/05/2018 – RoundTower Wins VMware Americas Solution Provider Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Tr; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from Igloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Realmoney.Thestreet.com which released: “VMware Followers Could Find Its Shares Become Cheaper in the Weeks Ahead – TheStreet.com” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Google Cloud and VMware Extend Strategic Partnership – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “VMware (VMW) Acquires AI Firm Bitfusion – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 36,067 shares. Services Automobile Association accumulated 26,179 shares. Element Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 16,097 shares. Northern holds 655,704 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Goelzer Management has 0.26% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Renaissance Techs Llc, New York-based fund reported 4.58 million shares. Twin Tree Management LP has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Pdt Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 60,819 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Florida-based Raymond James Finance Serv Advisors has invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 43 shares or 0% of the stock. 28,554 are held by Contravisory Mgmt. Private Advisor Grp Ltd reported 5,770 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 7,672 shares to 21,301 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 14,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,660 shares, and cut its stake in Siemens Ag Spons Adr (SIEGY).

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainmen (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 16,900 shares to 88,321 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 28,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 474,227 shares, and cut its stake in Wr Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA).

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $49,989 activity.