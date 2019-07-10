Montag A & Associates Has Lowered Its Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Holding by $360,584 as Stock Declined; Ptc (PTC) Stock Declined While Westwood Management Lifted Stake

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 90.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 106,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,675 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71M, up from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $91.15. About 668,506 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Payment Of Interest; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads to Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Rev $1.25B-$1.26B; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ REV $308.2M, EST. $302.9M; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES, EST. 667.0M

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 26.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 7,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,301 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 28,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.97. About 621,704 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 23.29% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management; 23/04/2018 – S.I. Advance: Could Pedro Abad’s conviction be jeopardized? Toxicology results being re-checked in criminal cases; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 3% Position in Aerie; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa; 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SUBMITTED AS A 505(B)(2) WITH AN EXPECTED TEN-MONTH FDA REVIEW; 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $507,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 0.11% stake. Highland Cap Limited Partnership reported 1.55% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Cwm Lc owns 37,837 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 60,985 shares. Provident Investment Mngmt owns 395,020 shares. Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 643,025 shares. Consonance Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 5.09% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Moreover, Putnam Invs Limited has 0.01% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Montag A And Assocs holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 21,301 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Com holds 17,739 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 0.03% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) or 5,000 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 23,379 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 494,942 shares.

Analysts await Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.80 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.60 from last year’s $-1.4 per share. After $-0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Presents Positive Hemlibra Data, Amgen’s Tender Offer For Nuevolution Complete, Genmab Offering – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trustmark Corp (TRMK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Additional Undrawn $100M Credit Facility with Deerfield Management, Increasing Availability to $200M – Business Wire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James Downgrades Ocular Therapeutix, Remains Bullish On Pipeline – Benzinga” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:CBG) by 36,865 shares to 85,587 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 18,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,450 shares to 41,843 shares, valued at $74.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,200 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PTC Announces ThingWorx 8.5 to Help Customers Drive Digital Transformation to New Levels – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PTC Named 2019 Technology Partner of the Year for Edge and IoT Solutions by Hewlett Packard Enterprise – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “European advisory group rejects extended use of PTC’s Translarna; shares down 7% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) By 28%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palestra Mgmt Limited owns 785,285 shares or 2.37% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 127,806 shares in its portfolio. Ser Corporation holds 0% or 53 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,364 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paradigm Capital Mngmt Incorporated New York holds 40,000 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 673,918 shares. Moreover, Polar Cap Llp has 0.07% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 77,493 shares. Dorsey Wright Associates reported 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 4,281 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Maine-based Schroder Gp has invested 0.12% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Qs Invsts Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 1,100 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,223 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 28,940 are owned by Amp Capital Invsts.