Montag A & Associates Has Increased Facebook (FB) Position; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Cut Its Position in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) by $518,400

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 671,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 1.89M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 22/03/2018 – ADITYA BIRLA AND VODAFONE GROUP ANNOUNCE NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – NICK READ WILL BECOME GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE- DESIGNATE; 23/04/2018 – OneIndia: Idea-Vodafone Merger: DIPP is considering Idea’s seeks to raise FDI limit to 100%; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE EGYPT CEO FROMENT-CURTIL SPEAKS IN CAIRO; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – UNITYMEDIA GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA”), UNITYMEDIA HESSEN GMBH & CO. KG (“UNITYMEDIA HESSEN”) AND UNITYMEDIA NRW GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA NRW”) ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE UNITYMEDIA GROUP (AS DEFINED BELOW) TO…; 25/05/2018 – ILIAD TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE IN ITALY ON TUESDAY TO UNVEIL ITS “REVOLUTION” OF THE ITALIAN TELECOMS SECTOR; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED COST AND CAPEX SYNERGIES OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 535 MLN PER YEAR BEFORE INTEGRATION COSTS BY FIFTH YEAR POST COMPLETION

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 104.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 2,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,573 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $762,000, up from 2,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.07M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA SAYS YET TO MEET WITH FACEBOOK OFFICIALS; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 04/04/2018 – Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week on the social media site’s privacy policies in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Hudson: Hudson Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Conservative Bias; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Replaces Head of U.S. Policy Amid Regulatory Scrutiny; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHOWING PEOPLE ALERT ON NEWS FEED SO THEY CAN REVIEW DETAILS ABOUT ADVERTISING, AMONG OTHERS THEY’VE CHOSEN TO SHARE IN THEIR PROFILE; 19/04/2018 – Facebook’s facial recognition technology may not meet strict new EU data rules, a top watchdog says; 04/04/2018 – Haaretz.com: BREAKING: Zuckerberg set for Congressional grilling as lawmakers investigate privacy breaches and whether or not; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TELLS REUTERS IN INTERVIEW COMPANY HAS PUT IN PLACE MOST PRIVACY TOOLS REQUIRED BY NEW EU LAW

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 47,432 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $80.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 79,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,805 shares to 85,520 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investmen (NYSE:MNR) by 185,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 844,990 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE).

