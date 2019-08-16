Montag A & Associates Has Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Position as Market Value Rose; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Cut Its Stake in Sprint (S) by $19.57 Million as Share Price Rose

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 7,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 82,289 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, down from 90,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 13.13M shares traded or 14.42% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit jumps 35 percent; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON SPEAKS ON BTV IN BEIJING; 17/04/2018 – SLT: Securities services revenue boost at JP Morgan Chase; 16/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bezos-Buffett joint venture to save health care is struggling to find a CEO – CNBC; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 14/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 45.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 3.91 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 4.63M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.15M, down from 8.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. About 11.89M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 18/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Amends $38b Loan Agreement to Add New Lenders; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint; 01/05/2018 – Sprint deal could help T-Mobile offer ‘quad play,’ executives say; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Pct After Sources Say Sprint In New Talks To Merge With T Mobile; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT ELEVATES MARCELO CLAURE TO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – SPRINT CFO: SUBSCRIBER LOSS RATE WILL PEAK IN 2018, DROP IN ’19; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sprint Spectrum Securitization Ser 2016-1 Class A-1 Notes at ‘BBB’; Rates Ser 2018-1; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Claure to Remain Part of Sprint Senior Management Team; 10/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jone; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment Corp owns 2.81M shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Ulysses Management has invested 0.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cadinha And Ltd holds 181,856 shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Community Bank Na owns 54,190 shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Barr E S Co holds 1.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 189,387 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company holds 46,805 shares. The Michigan-based Liberty Management has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sabal Tru has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Private Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.46% or 12,094 shares. Hbk LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dillon has invested 1.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Copeland Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 26,853 shares. Art Ltd Liability holds 34,510 shares. Independent Invsts Inc holds 2.43% or 61,651 shares in its portfolio.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 18,919 shares to 21,749 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 1,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.82 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Commerce Ltd Com owns 22,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 24.26 million were accumulated by Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Company. Whittier Tru Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 135 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Com owns 182,287 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1.06M were reported by Wells Fargo & Com Mn. Clearbridge Ltd Co holds 0% or 130 shares. Bb&T Corp has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 13,001 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 52,731 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys owns 123,559 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.02% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) or 10,818 shares. Caxton Limited Partnership accumulated 29,486 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 7,097 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Com holds 405,269 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability holds 0.25% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) or 48.57M shares. Davenport & Ltd has 11,923 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Supervielle S A by 228,219 shares to 677,820 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 20,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 693,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).