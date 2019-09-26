Montag A & Associates Has Lowered Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake by $2.39 Million as Market Valuation Declined; M&T Bank Has Boosted Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $90.88 Million

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6042500% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 1.93 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.56 million, up from 32 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.63. About 5.96 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 18/04/2018 – Exclusive: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 44,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 269,733 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.76M, down from 314,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 10.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 22,382 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 53,996 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd, Wisconsin-based fund reported 610,506 shares. Nexus Investment Inc holds 3.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 489,990 shares. State Street Corp owns 187.99 million shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Ltd holds 2.62% or 1.77M shares in its portfolio. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.85% or 100,749 shares. Atwood Palmer holds 4.02% or 543,452 shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9,738 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.19% or 1.11 million shares. Cap Counsel Limited Co Ny stated it has 17,797 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Bank & Trust And Tru Of Newtown has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Capwealth Advsr Ltd Llc holds 436,478 shares or 3.42% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Heartland Consultants has 0.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,844 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 4.55 million shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.48 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK) by 12,195 shares to 206,086 shares, valued at $17.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insur has 0.8% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wellington Shields & Company Ltd Liability holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 38,331 shares. Weik Cap Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Guardian Mgmt accumulated 4.84% or 116,279 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 396 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 29,457 shares. Oarsman Capital owns 1.1% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 50,673 shares. Bluestein R H holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 9,664 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Company holds 102,013 shares. Family Cap Tru Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Capwealth Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Benedict Fincl Advsr Inc reported 2.75% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company owns 237,187 shares. Oregon-based M Hldgs Securities has invested 0.45% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 4,948 shares to 120,552 shares, valued at $12.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,053 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).