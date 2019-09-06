Montag A & Associates Position in Facebook (FB) Has Increased as Market Value Rose; Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake Maintained by New England Research & Management Inc

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 104.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 2,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,573 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $762,000, up from 2,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $186.71. About 5.56M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Rep. Schakowsky: Facebook’s Not Going to Regulate Itself (Video); 18/05/2018 – The 1 trait that all Facebook employees share; 12/04/2018 – Democratic campaign used Facebook data too; 06/04/2018 – Long before the ‘Big Tech’ backlash, before politicians feared the power of tech leaders and before Facebook users questioned g; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHISTLEBLOWER SAYS AGGREGATE IQ HAD ACCESS TO FACEBOOK DATA AT CENTRE OF PRIVACY DISPUTE; 19/03/2018 – Facebook wants to further lure video creators away from competitors like YouTube; 23/03/2018 – The battle to fix Facebook […]; 20/03/2018 – UK investigating Facebook’s response to alleged data breach; 23/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HAS RECEIVED A LETTER FOR CEO ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY AND CO IS REVIEWING IT

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by 241.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 15,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 22,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 6,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 1.24M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – SOME POLISH MPC MEMBERS SAY ’18 GDP MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Affiliates Report Stake In Tesoro; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC: ECONOMY NEEDS NEW IMPETUS OF INCREASED LENDING

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4,400 shares to 6,750 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 7,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,948 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilen Invest stated it has 32,866 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 605 shares. Moreover, Argi Invest Svcs Lc has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fruth Mngmt invested in 0.52% or 20,823 shares. Affinity Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.21% or 98,721 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 124,656 shares. Buckingham Management reported 10,419 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bartlett Ltd has 642 shares. Company Natl Bank holds 0.03% or 43,562 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 194,116 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Burke And Herbert Commercial Bank And has 0.19% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). City Tru Fl accumulated 21,207 shares. Credit Invs Limited Liability Corp owns 21,000 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mgmt invested in 5,656 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV) by 24,983 shares to 179,890 shares, valued at $51.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR) by 7,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,679 shares, and cut its stake in National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE:NNN).