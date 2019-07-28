Montag A & Associates Has Cut Its Position in Borgwarner Com (BWA) by $695,400 as Stock Declined; Jrm Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by $951,054

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,123 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 65,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 2.91M shares traded or 72.94% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 334,136 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,796 shares to 38,200 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.01% or 107,620 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 661,879 shares. 175,211 are owned by Pnc Svcs Gru. Franklin Res has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 100,625 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 25,716 are owned by Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 19,977 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Ltd invested in 0.03% or 933,493 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 90,072 shares. 47,123 were accumulated by Montag A &. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 80,689 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 24 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 buys, and 0 sales for $567,555 activity. 154 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $2,004 were bought by Miller Kevin S.. 18,555 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $243,998 were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC.. On Monday, June 17 the insider Rytter Katie bought $500. Shares for $10,002 were bought by HERSTIK NEAL.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83M and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,270 shares to 91,734 shares, valued at $18.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.