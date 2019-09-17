Montag A & Associates Lifted Its Merck & Co Com (MRK) Holding by $1.01 Million as Stock Value Rose; J2 Global (JCOM) Stake Maintained by Rothschild Asset Management Inc

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 17,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 456,702 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.60 million, up from 439,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 87,931 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 20/03/2018 – J2 Global Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (MRK) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 12,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 206,086 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.28 million, up from 193,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $82.8. About 2.34 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IS SAID IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S UNIT: RTRS; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 05/03/2018 – ADURO REPORTS MILESTONE ACHIEVED UNDER MERCK & CO. PACT FOR INI; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 14/03/2018 – First-Line Lung Cancer Data and Other New Research from Merck’s Broad Oncology Program to be Presented at AACR Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase I Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 92,297 shares to 505,370 shares, valued at $29.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 7,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,459 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 8,675 shares to 26,972 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investmen (NYSE:MNR) by 93,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 751,588 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

