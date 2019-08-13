Montag A & Associates Has Increased Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holding by $1.50 Million as Valuation Rose; Huntington National Bank Has Upped Stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP)

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 6,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 31,470 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41 million, up from 25,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.88. About 1.31 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 817.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 13,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 14,976 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396,000, up from 1,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.73. About 256,616 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proxima Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Ptnrs Llc stated it has 0.2% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Northern Tru Corporation holds 2.35M shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 28,442 shares. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Parametric Port Associates reported 735,594 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Ellington Gp Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 12,800 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 16,290 shares. Blackrock holds 14.51 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 21,969 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 1.01 million shares. James Investment has 25,150 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5,218 shares to 29,291 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (Prn) (HYG) by 4,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,562 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (Prn) (MBB).

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR) by 7,661 shares to 28,679 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 7,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,289 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 selling transactions for $39.05 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Services stated it has 2,292 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 35,435 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 33,213 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.22% or 40,253 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma holds 0.92% or 9.23M shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt reported 1.10M shares stake. The Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 3.44% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Coatue Management Limited Liability owns 2.11M shares or 5.5% of their US portfolio. Appleton Prtnrs Ma has 5,371 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 6,083 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America invested in 0.08% or 2,603 shares. 338,801 are owned by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability. World Asset Management owns 61,064 shares. Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 16,244 shares. Cannell Peter B And Co has invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).