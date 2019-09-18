Montag A & Associates Has Trimmed Its Intuit (INTU) Holding; Diodes Has 1.11 Sentiment

Diodes Inc (DIOD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.59, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 93 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 84 trimmed and sold equity positions in Diodes Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 40.30 million shares, up from 40.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Diodes Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 65 Increased: 59 New Position: 34.

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased Intuit Inc (INTU) stake by 15.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 2,953 shares as Intuit Inc (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Montag A & Associates Inc holds 15,537 shares with $4.06M value, down from 18,490 last quarter. Intuit Inc now has $69.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $268.6. About 146,015 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets primarily in Asia, North America, and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. It primarily focusses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. It has a 16 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type performance Zener diodes; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

More notable recent Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Have A Good P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Diodes (DIOD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Diodes (DIOD) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Diodes (DIOD) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top-Ranked Value Tech Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Zpr Investment Management holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated for 31,048 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc owns 329,083 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Horizon Investment Services Llc has 1.29% invested in the company for 52,061 shares. The Connecticut-based Pettee Investors Inc. has invested 0.6% in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc., a Oregon-based fund reported 88,259 shares.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.98. About 28,548 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) has risen 15.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 06/03/2018 MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMlCs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE; 27/03/2018 – Global Lasers (Other Than Laser Diodes) Market Report 2018 – Analysis & Forecasts 2007-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Global Market Report on Photosensitive Semiconductor Devices; Light Emitting Diodes 2018-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – 400V Linear Regulators from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Constant LED Current in Compact Packages; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q EPS 37c; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE Base Stations; 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 12/04/2018 – 2018 Global Market Report on lndicator Panels lncorporating Liquid Crystal Devices (LTD) or Light Emitting Diodes (LED) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$308M

Analysts await Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 14.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.68 per share. DIOD’s profit will be $39.78M for 12.81 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Diodes Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $292.63’s average target is 8.95% above currents $268.6 stock price. Intuit had 19 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $27600 target in Friday, August 23 report. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 24. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 26. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. UBS maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, May 24. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $26000 target. Citigroup maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, August 23. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $28500 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, August 23.

Montag A & Associates Inc increased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 38,403 shares to 107,212 valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Booking Holdings Inc stake by 260 shares and now owns 2,662 shares. Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) was raised too.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Intuit (INTU) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$288, Is Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: INTU, ABT, EW – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit (INTU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 117,235 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Co has invested 0.2% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Yorktown Mgmt And Research Com Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,600 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd holds 63,368 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 1,110 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 430,269 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc accumulated 22,647 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 498,937 shares. 35,898 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. 1,025 were accumulated by Diversified Investment Strategies Limited Liability. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.17% or 38,574 shares. Axa reported 401,401 shares. Headinvest Ltd Company accumulated 26,056 shares. Citigroup reported 396,648 shares stake. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.82% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).