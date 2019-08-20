Montag A & Associates Has Raised 3M Co (MMM) Holding; Dalton Investments Has Increased Its America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Stake

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 40.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 8,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 30,686 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 21,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $161.54. About 1.41 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 45,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The hedge fund held 337,350 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, up from 292,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 997,943 shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – America Movil Sees Payments From Rivals Boost Mexico Sales; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 03/04/2018 – America Movil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q EBITDA MXN71.2B; EST. MXN72B; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.42B, EST. MXN253.36B; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bar Harbor Trust Services has invested 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Clean Yield Gp holds 18,666 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Moreover, Budros Ruhlin & Roe has 0.93% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corp reported 167 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company reported 0.71% stake. Ledyard National Bank & Trust has 12,681 shares. 28,550 were accumulated by Petrus Tru Lta. 1,280 are owned by Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 3,203 shares. Bessemer Ltd Liability Company holds 3,700 shares. Field & Main National Bank & Trust has invested 0.33% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Paragon Cap Management has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Putnam Fl Investment invested in 0.14% or 7,837 shares. Portland Glob Advisors Limited Liability has 0.62% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,483 shares.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 6,901 shares to 35,593 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 48,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,809 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midstates Pete Co Inc by 60,142 shares to 52,861 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) by 1.39M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,745 shares, and cut its stake in China Online Ed Group.