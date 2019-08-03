Montag A & Associates Cut Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) by $342,000; Cadence Capital Management Has Cut Home Depot (HD) Stake by $372,450 as Stock Value Rose

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) by 58.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 5.34M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 35C; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Sales $9.75B-$9.9B; 16/04/2018 – boston scientific corporation | imager ii urology torque catheter | K180530 | 04/10/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 31/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES RESOLVING IRS EXAMINATION BEFORE YR END; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of NVision Medical Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 1,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 25,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, down from 27,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.88M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 12,600 shares to 422,391 shares, valued at $19.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 209,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 529,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Voya Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.84% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.95 million shares. Boston Rech & Mgmt Inc holds 0.78% or 9,775 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H Com invested 2.62% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.72% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Strategic Llc invested in 30,826 shares or 2.29% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Liability Com accumulated 234,979 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0.51% or 2.77M shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 155,300 shares. Hs Mngmt Prtnrs Limited Com stated it has 945,194 shares or 6.12% of all its holdings. Van Strum & Towne Incorporated owns 1,264 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Dock Street Asset Management holds 0.09% or 1,323 shares in its portfolio. Howland Capital Limited Company reported 9,122 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 4,819 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.32M for 28.13 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,341 shares to 12,515 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 6,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).