Montag A & Associates Has Lifted Stake in Oracle (ORCL); Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Lowered Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $2.66 Million as Market Value Rose

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 5,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 40,812 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 35,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40M shares traded or 0.64% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T has 972,137 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. First Manhattan accumulated 5.81 million shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of invested in 0.6% or 462,407 shares. Korea holds 3.64% or 6.31 million shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 3.09% or 19.79 million shares. Bright Rock Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.57% or 60,100 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ser Lc has 5.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 50,481 are held by Condor Capital Management. 378,636 were reported by Raymond James Tru Na. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca invested in 3.99% or 78,507 shares. 109,251 were accumulated by Df Dent Company. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Com holds 3.4% or 69,665 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Ne reported 5.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clal Ins Enterp Hldgs Limited holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 570,000 shares. Alpha Windward Limited stated it has 0.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Surges on Apple, Tech and Boeing Gains – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrust Bancorporation Na stated it has 23,687 shares. Lincoln Corporation has 0.05% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Motco reported 115,909 shares. 16,221 were reported by Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd. Moreover, Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi has 1.82% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 252,635 shares. Punch And Associates Invest Management owns 93,926 shares. Hills Bancshares accumulated 0.48% or 32,844 shares. Moreover, Aspiriant Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 14,441 shares. Moreover, First Personal Services has 1.65% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 101,496 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0.15% or 9.08 million shares. Addenda Cap reported 83,727 shares. Kessler Inv Group Lc reported 46,807 shares. Jlb & Assocs holds 2.65% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 229,636 shares. Bowen Hanes & Communication reported 8,990 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Century Cos holds 0.2% or 3.60 million shares.