Montag A & Associates Raised By $1.32 Million Its Ciena (CIEN) Holding; Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Has 1 Sentiment

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc (MUI) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 25 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 25 cut down and sold their stock positions in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 12.28 million shares, down from 12.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 16 Increased: 20 New Position: 5.

Montag A & Associates Inc increased Ciena Corporation (CIEN) stake by 147.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montag A & Associates Inc acquired 35,780 shares as Ciena Corporation (CIEN)’s stock rose 17.85%. The Montag A & Associates Inc holds 59,974 shares with $2.24M value, up from 24,194 last quarter. Ciena Corporation now has $6.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.93. About 2.22 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 11,408 shares to 131,812 valued at $7.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) stake by 6,324 shares and now owns 147,950 shares. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 2.92 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Eam Investors Limited Liability Com reported 28,286 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 1.01M were accumulated by Victory Mngmt. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 206,046 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation reported 35,349 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com reported 55,558 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company owns 111 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd reported 12,080 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Jnba Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 15,995 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp owns 19,369 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Among 14 analysts covering Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Ciena Corp has $5500 highest and $32 lowest target. $48.07’s average target is 17.44% above currents $40.93 stock price. Ciena Corp had 19 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 7 by Nomura. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Friday, June 7. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.4% of its portfolio in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. for 557,881 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 726,194 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oarsman Capital Inc. has 0.55% invested in the company for 83,798 shares. The Massachusetts-based Athena Capital Advisors Llc has invested 0.51% in the stock. Mariner Investment Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 22,612 shares.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 39,682 shares traded. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MUI) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $560.27 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 14.1 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.