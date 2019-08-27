Montag A & Associates Boosted Stake in 3M Co (MMM) by $1.82 Million as Stock Declined; As Western Digital (WDC) Share Value Rose, Carlson Capital LP Has Increased Its Holding by $3.08 Million

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 64,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 462,733 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.24 million, up from 398,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $52.66. About 2.93 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 40.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 8,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 30,686 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 21,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $155.75. About 1.89 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 99,962 shares to 879,047 shares, valued at $65.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 206,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 835,633 shares, and cut its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,636 shares. Federated Pa reported 600,380 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 669,127 were accumulated by Us State Bank De. Gam Ag accumulated 0.03% or 11,400 shares. Ironwood Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 203 shares. Clark Estates Inc New York has 0.56% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 75,000 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% or 43,425 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.02% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 80,096 shares. Carroll Associates Inc has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Bp Public Ltd holds 0.06% or 31,000 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Nuveen Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Regentatlantic Capital Lc holds 32,697 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.39 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 596,874 shares.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp Com (NYSE:MAS) by 13,400 shares to 90,008 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 12,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,171 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight E.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.