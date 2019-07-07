Montag A & Associates Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Decreased by $373,116; As Netflix (NFLX) Valuation Rose, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Boosted by $1.67 Million Its Holding

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $380.55. About 3.73M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – This analyst believes Netflix will add 70 million subscribers between now and the end of 2020; 10/04/2018 – Pure Earth Partners With Narcos Star Taliana Vargas and Over 30 Designers on Jewelry Collection To Fight Pollution; 05/03/2018 – Netflix to give parents more control over access to content; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive; 04/05/2018 – Safe, Netflix – `quality cast, slick script’; 25/04/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in May; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix’s Debt Rating To Ba3 From B1; The Outlook Is Stable; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 6,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,950 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75 million, down from 154,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.29M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 12.15 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profit Inv Management Limited Liability Company invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Whittier Tru has invested 0.53% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Connors Investor Svcs Incorporated holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 203,950 shares. Fca Tx accumulated 3,631 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Choate Invest Advsrs has 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ent Service Corp owns 59,753 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Boston Advsrs Lc reported 410,191 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Vantage Ptnrs has 177,825 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Atwood Palmer stated it has 2,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 82,298 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blue Chip has 3.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt holds 1.71% or 87,855 shares. 109,141 were reported by Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.83% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 33,326 were reported by Terril Brothers Incorporated.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 7,175 shares to 111,088 shares, valued at $12.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 4,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S&P500 Grw (IVW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Cap Partners Limited Company owns 6,800 shares. 241,266 were reported by Ctc Ltd Liability Com. Mufg Americas Corporation accumulated 0% or 130 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Inc Nv stated it has 83,355 shares. Sta Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Norinchukin Financial Bank The reported 106,254 shares. Amer National Insur Tx holds 33,055 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fincl Advisory Service accumulated 1,090 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd invested in 1.57 million shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Inc owns 4,443 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.58% or 81,215 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 10,984 shares. Symmetry Peak Management Ltd Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,500 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED had sold 67,907 shares worth $22.29M.